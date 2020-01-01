Tamera Mowry-Housley mourns niece on what would have been her 20th birthday

Tamera Mowry-Housley mourned her niece Alaina Housley on what would have been her 20th birthday on Monday.

The 18-year-old was one of 12 people killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in California in November, 2018. Marking her birthday, Tamera shared a picture of Alaina with her arm around Aden, the Sister, Sister actress' seven-year-old son with husband Adam Housley.

Alongside the snap on Instagram, she wrote: "When I look at Aden, I see glimpses of you. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. You were such an angel on this earth, and now you are one in heaven. I miss you. Happy heavenly 20th birthday Lai Lai @alaina.housleyy #myangel #happybirthday."

Adam also paid tribute to Alaina on her birthday, sharing a photo of his late niece alongside Aden and and Aden's sister Ariah.

"Every minute. Every second. Every day. We miss you so. Happy birthday Alaina and keep protecting us up there. Always our angel," he wrote in the caption.

Following the shooting, gunman Ian David Long, a 28-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.