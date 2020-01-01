Rob Lowe 'not surprised' by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation his wife gave her sex tips

Rob Lowe has declared he isn't fazed by Gwyneth Paltrow's revelation that his wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her about oral sex.

Rob interviewed Gywneth on his new podcast series, Literally!, and the pair discussed Gwyneth's teen friendship with Sheryl, who she met on the set of her mum Blythe Danner‘s movies when she was just 15 or 16.

"She (Berkoff) was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush, and she was so cool," Gwyneth told Rob.

Gwyneth admitted that the pair would smoke together and that Sheryl offered her sex tips.

"I just worshipped her," said the Goop founder, "I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time."

Reacting to the comments in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Lowe reflected on the story, saying: “You know, GP, she throws it down."

Telling viewers the anecdote was one of the things we loved about podcasting, he added: “GP calls and…I was not aware of that story. But can I just say, it doesn’t surprise me. And that really is the beauty of, one, loving doing this podcast, because, you know, anybody can do a podcast."

He added: “I was like (to Sheryl), ‘Love bug, you are probably going to get some attention, but I am a journalist now and I can’t self-edit freedom of the press, of the speech. I am just not your husband now, I am a certified journalist'.”

After the podcast aired, Rob and Sheryl's son, John Owen reacted to the comments about his mother on social media, writing: “2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me. I choose death by murder hornets."