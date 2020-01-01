NEWS Natalie Portman given 'more time to get jacked' for Thor: Love and Thunder Newsdesk Share with :





Natalie Portman has been given "more time to get jacked" in preparation for Thor: Love and Thunder as the film's shoot was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Black Swan actress stunned fans at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con last July when she revealed her character, astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster, would be returning for director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, and she will become Thor - known as The Mighty Thor - making her the first female to play the character onscreen.



The Oscar winner joked to her fans following the announcement that she would be getting "jacked" for the role, but in an Instagram Live conversation with tennis ace Serena Williams over the weekend, Natalie explained that the coronavirus pandemic and the delay in filming has meant she hasn't started her physical preparations yet.



"We haven't started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part," she joked, according to People.



She then revealed that the production, which also features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, will begin shooting in Australia in early 2021 and she hopes she will have achieved her jacked appearance by then.



"Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening," she said. "It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle."



Last July, Natalie shared pictures of her wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir during Comic-Con and wrote on Instagram, "So thrilled to share the news with you today at #sdcc2019 that I’ll be returning to the @marvel #mcu as female Thor with legends @taikawaititi @tessamaethompson and @chrishemsworth. (Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)."



She previously played Jane in the original Thor, its 2013 follow-up The Dark World, and for a cameo in Avengers: Endgame.