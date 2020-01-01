NEWS Katie Holmes: 'Lockdown had a lot of silver linings' Newsdesk Share with :





Katie Holmes has shared details about her coronavirus lockdown, telling fans she enjoyed some aspects of quarantining with her daughter Suri.



The 41-year-old actress, who will next be seen in the upcoming film The Secret: Dare to Dream, touched on quarantine life with her 14-year-old daughter during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.



Telling viewers that she experienced plenty of positives, despite being isolated from family and friends, Katie confessed her lockdown has had 'a lot of silver linings'.



The Dawson's Creek star celebrated Suri's birthday in April and, while she couldn't go all out, she explained she was forced to think outside the box.



"I think when you have less, you're more creative," she smiled, "This year has also been a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful and that is, those are the gifts of life."



Holmes teams up with Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas on her latest project, which is based on the bestselling self-help book of the same name and posits the theory that thoughts can change your life. Holmes portrays Miranda Wells, a widow with three children who is struggling to be there for her family - a role she confessed to finding uplifting.



"To watch this character go from that to having hope and believing, I think is really powerful to see," she noted, "There's great wisdom in there and there's great power in feeling better."



The star concluded: "Hopefully people feel good watching it and walk away having a renewed sense of letting go and letting things happen and seeing the good in things that happen."