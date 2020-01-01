NEWS Julianne Moore: 'I have no regrets about The Kids Are All Right' Newsdesk Share with :





Julianne Moore has slammed an article which suggests she regrets starring in The Kids Are All Right.



The Oscar-winning actress and Annette Bening played Jules and Nic in the 2010 movie, about a lesbian couple whose children were conceived via artificial insemination. Julianne gave an interview with Variety on Thursday to mark its tenth anniversary and responded to criticism that the movie received when it was first released, and reporters at IndieWire picked up some of her comments and claimed she was "reconsidering" her lesbian role in the film.



Julianne took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse IndieWire of twisting her words and to set the record straight.

"Hey @ZSharf and @IndieWire I was deeply hurt and disappointed by your headline," the actress wrote. "It was a privilege and an honor to work on #TheKidsAreAllright and I said as much in the @Variety interview I gave. You guys ran a headline that misrepresents my interview just for click bait."



In the Variety interview, Julianne responded to criticism about the movie's plot and the fact that the LGBTQ characters were played by straight actors.



"Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight. I look back and go, 'Ouch. Wow,'" she said. "I don't know that we would do that today, I don't know that we would be comfortable. We need to give real representation to people, but I'm grateful for all of the experiences that I've had as an actor because my job is to communicate a universality of experience to the world."



Over on Instagram, Julianne told her followers she felt compelled to hit back at any claims she regretted the role, because she is proud of her involvement in the movie.



"I have never responded to an article before but I was so upset by how @indiewire and @zsharf misrepresented my @variety interview the I had to respond," she wrote. "What I said was that I don't know that today we would have a totally straight cast play gay characters in a film but that I am grateful for the experiences that I have had as an actor because my job is to communicate a universality of experience to the world. The idea that, rather than othering people, we are saying we are all the same. Our humanity is shared."



The Still Alice star went on to pay tribute to her co-stars Annette, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska, as well as director Lisa Cholodenko.