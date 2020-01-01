Lupita Nyong’o celebrates younger brother's wedding

Lupita Nyong’o celebrated her "sweet" younger brother Peter 'Junior' Nyong'o's wedding on Thursday.

The Us actress took to Instagram to share a "moment of joy" as her sibling tied the knot. And while she wasn't able to attend the ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, she did reveal she'd been watching the ceremony virtually from home.

"Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week," the Black Panther star captioned her post.

Adding that she couldn't believe she wasn't physically present, she quipped: "But thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!"

Junior also posted the same photos to his Instagram, writing to his new wife: "I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge."

Lupita's former Star Wars co-star John Boyega, actress Chantel Riley and hairstylist Vernon Francois were among those who congratulated Junior on his big day.