Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrate daughter Zaya at GLAAD Media Awards

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union thanked his transgender child for expanding their view of the world at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night.

The pair appeared remotely during the 31st annual awards ceremony to present the prize for Outstanding Drama Series to the cast of Pose. Before they read out the nominees, the couple honoured the sportsman's 13-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender last year.

"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community, as proud parents of a transgender child. Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth," Dwyane said. "I didn't always understand how to do that, but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

"That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our black children. Black lives matter, and Black trans lives matter," added Gabrielle, Zaya's stepmother. "We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your mind to the LGBTQ+ community, so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives."

Pose, a drama series about New York's ballroom culture in the 1980s and 1990s, was among the big winners at the evening's virtual ceremony, where other victors included Schitt's Creek, which took home the Outstanding Comedy Series gong, and Booksmart, which was crowned Outstanding Film.

Lil Nas X was named Outstanding Music Artist, while Dolly Parton made a special remote appearance to collect her price for Outstanding Individual Episode for the Two Doors Down instalment of her Netflix show, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

The main list of winners at the GLAAD Media Awards is as follows:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Booksmart

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Rafiki

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): 'Two Doors Down' Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming (TIE): The Bravest Knight and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One?

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, 7

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Broadway Production: The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: 'Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert