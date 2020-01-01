Olivia Wilde 'honoured' to receive GLAAD Media Award for Booksmart

Olivia Wilde felt "honoured" by her film Booksmart receiving the top movie prize at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night.

Wilde's directorial debut followed two nerdy high school girls, played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, as they let loose for the first time on the eve of their graduation, and the plot focused heavily on Dever's Amy coming to terms with her sexuality.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which honours the representation of LGBTQ characters and their issues in the media, took place virtually on Thursday and the Booksmart team went home with the top prize, Outstanding Film - Wide Release.

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, Wilde wrote, "Aaaaaahhhhhhh! This is incredibly humbling and I’m deeply honored and inspired by the @glaad leadership and all you’re doing to make this world a better place. Thank you!! @Booksmart fam I love youuuuu (sic)."

Dever also responded to the win by tweeting, "Thank you @glaad!!!!! Yay for the booksmart fam!" with three love heart emojis.

This is the latest award the comedy has received since it was released last year. In addition to winning many accolades from various critics' associations, Wilde also won the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award at the Hollywood Film Awards and the Best First Feature prize at the Independent Spirit Awards. The movie was also the best-reviewed comedy of 2019, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Elsewhere at the GLAAD Media Awards, Rafiki, an independent movie about a romance that grows between two friends in Kenya, won the Outstanding Film – Limited Release prize, while Transparent: Musicale Finale was named Outstanding TV Movie, and Pose and Schitt's Creek were honoured with the top drama and comedy series prizes, respectively.