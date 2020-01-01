NEWS Heather Locklear: 'James Naughton did nothing wrong' Newsdesk Share with :





Heather Locklear has insisted James Naughton didn't do "anything wrong", after hitting headlines with groping allegations against her The First Wives Club co-star.



The 58-year-old actress had a small role as James’ onscreen spouse, Mary, in the 1996 movie, directed by Hugh Wilson. During her only scene, in which the actress had no lines, her now-74-year-old castmate was asked to touch her breast and, while Heather initially appeared to suggest James took things too far, she clarified the situation in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday night.



"Oh no, I didn’t mean James Naughton did anything wrong,” she wrote. “The script called for him to touch my breast. I was surprised that he circled my areola. We had not discussed the scene prior to filming."



She concluded: "To be clear, I was never upset with James, just surprised. Love you James."



The actor’s representative responded with a sweet message via the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, saying: "From James: ‘Love you back, Heather.'"



Heather first raised the incident during an appearance on Zach Braff and Donald Faison's podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends. During the interview, Heather alleged James took the actions described in the script a step too far: "He actually touched more... It was... gross...," she said. "(He) actually outlines my areola with his finger."



Naughton's representative hit back and insisted he was simply following orders expressly detailed in his script.