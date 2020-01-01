Charlize Theron is currently dating herself

Charlize Theron has declared she is in a relationship with herself.

The Long Shot star revealed during an interview on Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast InCharge with DVF that, after her two daughters couldn't understand why she was single, she decided to take action - and become her own 'partner'.

"Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!'" Charlize shared.

Charlize replied: "I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'You know what, mum? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!'"

Charlize, who is mum to daughters Jackson, eight, and August, four, then told her youngest that she is dating herself.

The 44-year-old recalled her daughter's amazement: "She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility."

Charlize added: "Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there's a different possibility."

Charlize was previously linked to actor Sean Penn, but the pair split in 2015. Before that, the star was in a long-term relationship with Irish actor Stuart Townsend from 2002 to 2010.