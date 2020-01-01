NEWS Rob Lowe blames ice cream addiction for lockdown weight gain Newsdesk Share with :





Rob Lowe has blamed his love of ice cream as the reason he's gained weight during lockdown.



The actor said he turned to devouring the sweet treat while self-isolating at home with his family as the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the U.S., and now he's due to resume filming on his TV show 9-1-1: Lone Star, he has to get back in shape.



"Like everybody, I think I let my guard down and probably had one too many run-ins with ice cream," the 56-year-old joked to USA Today. "I think a lot of people are on the same boat where we’ve been eating comfort food. There’s a reason we call it comfort food."



The star currently serves as a spokesperson for high-protein/low-carb diet firm Atkins, and said that bosses there are trying to keep him on the straight and narrow with some healthier goodies.



"I get all the milkshakes and new bars and am trying to do that for dessert instead of ice cream," Rob explained. “I feel like, you know, I’m getting ready to come back to shoot the new 9-1-1 Lone Star, so I’ve gotta get myself together.



"I go to my low-carb, high-protein way of eating, and it feels good to get into a certain fighting shape."



The actor previously revealed he had succumbed to the Covid-19 lockdown weight gain, and he told Extra that ice cream was "winning" in his household.



“I’ve been losing the ice cream battle at night in Covid. Ice cream is undefeated in my house... I’ve gotta get back at it," he quipped.