Oprah Winfrey leads TV tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis

Oprah Winfrey will lead an all-star television tribute to honour late U.S. civil rights icon, John Lewis.

The media mogul is set to co-host John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero with her best friend Gayle King, filmmaker Tyler Perry and movie star Brad Pitt, with the TV special featuring performances, interviews and inspirational conversations about the late congressman's legacy.

"John Lewis was an extraordinary man," Oprah said in a statement to Variety, "A man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals."

Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna will also appear on John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, which airs in the U.S. on CBS on 4 August, with news of the special landing exactly two weeks after Lewis' death.

Lewis, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. to spearhead the civil rights movements in America, among multiple acts of service aimed at bettering race relations in the country, died at 80 on 17 July after a short battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

He was laid to rest in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, with former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton among those delivering remarks at his funeral.