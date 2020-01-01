NEWS Reese Witherspoon to adapt book club choice Where the Crawdads Sing into film Newsdesk Share with :





Reese Witherspoon has announced a forthcoming film adaptation of one of her book club selections, Where the Crawdads Sing.



The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the film will go ahead, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing the project under their banner Hello Sunshine for 3000 Pictures, Sony's lit-minded feature label. Olivia Newman, known for helming Netflix's First Match, will take the director's chair.



Witherspoon previously highlighted Where the Crawdads Sing in September 2018 for her social media-based Reese's Book Club. The novel, written by Delia Owens, follows the story of a girl as she grows up in the marsh area of North Carolina, intertwined with a murder investigation plot. Since its release, the book has topped best sellers lists in 2019 and 2020.



Hello Sunshine has taken other books to the big screen, including the well-received Wild, Gone Girl, and Big Littles Lies.



Reese took to Twitter last week to celebrate multiple Emmy Award nominations for Big Little Lies, as well as her other projects, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show.



"Wow what an incredible honor! 3 of our hellosunshine productions are nominated for a total of 18 Emmys," she exclaimed.



She added: "I’m so proud of our team who works tirelessly behind the scenes to bring these stories to life! BRAVO to the cast & crews Little Fires Hulu, The Morning Show, Big Little Lies."