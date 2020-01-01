NEWS David Beckham planning The Last Dance-style documentary series Newsdesk Share with :





David Beckham is reportedly planning a career-spanning TV documentary modelled on Netflix's Michael Jordan series The Last Dance.



The former England soccer captain, who shares four children with wife Victoria, is producing the project via his TV firm Studio 99, according to British newspaper The Sun, after being inspired by the hit basketball documentary following Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team.



Insiders claim he is already in talks with Netflix and Amazon over the rights to the show, which will follow his stellar career with England, as well as his time at clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid - and his current venture founding a new soccer team in Miami.



“It’s something David is excited about and has wanted to do for a while," a source told the publication. "The film will feature new content and archive footage.



“It’s going to be about David’s life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too. Interest in his life and family is huge. Everyone has high hopes for this.”



The soccer legend launched his TV firm last year, and has already signed a production deal with LeBron James' Uninterrupted.



It wouldn't be the sportsman's first time as the subject of a documentary. David, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville - the Manchester United stars who came up together in the club's youth team and helped the team win domestic and European trophies - were the subject of a documentary film, The Class of '92, released in 2013.