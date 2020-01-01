NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow and mother share anti-ageing secrets Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner have shared their top anti-ageing beauty secrets.



In a video to announce the launch of Oscar winner's new GOOPGENES skincare range for her lifestyle brand Goop, the duo was joined by Gwyneth's 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who conducted and filmed the candid interview.



Both Blythe and Gwyneth swear by a simple regime, as the hours spent in make-up chairs on film sets has given them an aversion to spending lots of time on their faces.



“I always had a very minimal routine, but I did get – because you have dry skin and I have dry skin – the idea of always having moisturiser,” the 47-year-old told her mother. “I feel like you were so natural with stuff. Like you never fussed in the bathroom, you never had a big getting-ready routine.”



Blythe learned the importance of good skincare from her mother, Katharine Danner, who simply used Vaseline on her face.



The pair was then asked by Apple about the age when they felt most beautiful, and the Iron Man star said while she found ageing difficult, she's beginning to accept it.



“I felt really great in my late 30s," Gwyneth explained. “I think ageing is hard. It’s definitely a process, and I think when you see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel your most beautiful externally.



"But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful."



And her mother was quick to agree, and added: “I think I felt prettiest at 50 – maybe because of what you just said."



The GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream ($95/£73) and GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Eye Cream ($55/£42), are available now.