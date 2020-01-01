NEWS Zoe Saldana regrets portrayal of Nina Simone Newsdesk Share with :





Zoe Saldana has expressed remorse for altering her complexion to portray Nina Simone in Nina, a 2016 biopic about the jazz legend.



The Afro-Latina actress attracted criticism for accepting the role and was lambasted for darkening her skin, donning a full bodysuit, and using false teeth, in her attempt to take on the characteristics of Simone.



At the time of its release Simone's daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, said the film was: "not how you want your loved ones remembered."



Although Saldana brushed off the condemnation at the time of her casting, she later acknowledged that she should have made better decisions around how she played the role.



Now, during a Bese interview posted to Tuesday on Instagram, Saldana said she regrets taking up the part entirely.

“I should have never played Nina,” she repeated throughout the chat.



Explaining: "I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a black woman - and I am," Saldana elaborated, "Nina had a life and a journey that should be honoured to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual."



She then apologised to fans of the singer for dishonouring Simone, saying: "She deserved better, and I am so sorry."



Reflecting on what she might have done differently, Saldana said she should have used her clout to get producers to recast the role: “I should have done everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”