Alyssa Milano thought she was dying during Covid-19 battle

Alyssa Milano "thought she was dying" as she fought the coronavirus earlier this year.

The Charmed star opened up to fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a snap of herself wearing breathing apparatus and another showing her positive test results for coronavirus, which she explained came after several months of negative results.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks," she wrote in the caption. "I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom.

"At the very end of march (sic) I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

Continuing her post, Alyssa told her followers that she wants them to know "our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers".

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax," she added. "I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt."

Following her post, Alyssa received messages of support from her famous friends including Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who wrote: "Thank you for sharing this and I am SO glad you are better."