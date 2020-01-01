Maude Apatow thankful for parents Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann delaying her Hollywood career

Maude Apatow is thankful her parents Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann made her delay a career in Hollywood.

Growing up, the actress was only allowed to star in projects that involved her actress mother and director/producer father, and Maude can be seen starring as Leslie's onscreen daughter – alongside real-life sister Iris – in several movies, including Knocked Up, This is 40, and Funny People.

However, she confessed that while she was frustrated at not being able to carve out her own career, she's grateful to her parents for being strict during her younger years.

"When I was growing up, my parents never let me act in anything that wasn’t with them. And I remember, as a kid, wanting to be on Broadway," the 22-year-old told Rolling Stone in a joint interview with Judd. "I really wanted to start working. And it was important to my parents that I finished high school and (was) mature enough to be able to handle myself in those situations without them.

"I’m really glad that I ended up staying in high school. I feel like when they let me start acting on my own, I was actually ready.”

Filmmaker Judd also revealed that both his daughters were angry at him and wife Leslie for making sure they got their education first.

"Both Iris and Maude have gotten really mad at us for wanting them to take their time and try to have a normal life for as long as possible," he explained. "So our idea was always, 'You can work with us or with our friends, people who can protect you,' because sets are a weird place.

"Also, as a young actress, most of your life is going out on auditions and being rejected. Being a teenager is hard enough as it is without that kind of rejection. That didn’t seem like it would be that healthy.”

Outside of collaborations with her family, Maude has now appeared in films such as Other People and Assassination Nation and TV shows such as Euphoria and Hollywood.