Dave Chappelle welcomes Louis C.K. back to the stage after masturbation drama

Dave Chappelle stunned fans at a show in Ohio last week by bringing out Louis C.K. as a surprise guest.

The disgraced comedian has rarely performed since he was accused of sexual misconduct and public masturbation by multiple women in 2017, but while many have turned on Louis, Chappelle showed fans he still supports his old friend by introducing him onstage at the Dave Chappelle & Friends: An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs.

A snap shared by event photographer Mathieu Bitton on Instagram features Dave and some of the night’s performers - Michelle Wolf, Mohammed Amer, and Louis, who Bitton described as a 'surprise guest in the cornfeild'.

Chappelle has defended C.K since the allegations against him went public, insisting in his recent Sticks & Stones Netflix special that his friend "didn’t do anything you can call the police for."

Standing by his fellow comic, he questioned those who don't want to see Louis return to the public eye.

“Now he’s coming back playing comedy clubs and they’re acting like if he’s able to do that that’s going to hurt women,” he exclaimed, asking: “What the f**k is your agenda, ladies?”

Louis was accused of masturbating in front of up-and-coming young female comedians. He subsequently released a statement apologising for his actions.