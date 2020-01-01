Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I didn't think I'd find love again after Chris Martin split'

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she was "lucky" to find love after splitting from her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Avengers: Endgame actress divorced the Coldplay frontman in 2016 and, speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, she confessed she never expected to find someone else to share her life with. However, the 47-year-old star has since found happiness with TV mogul Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018.

“It was great to fall in love again at a mature age," the Goop lifestyle mogul shared. "It was a wonderful surprise and I didn’t necessarily think that it would happen for me and I got very, very, very lucky – very lucky.

“So I’m very, very grateful and I think when it happens to you when you’re a bit older in life you place a value and an importance on it that you don’t do when you’re in your 20s because you don’t know the difference at that age."

The star shares children Apple, 16 and Moses, 14, with Chris, 43, and she confessed her family set-up with the musician left her unsure as to whether, after 13 years of marriage, she would "ever do it again".

"I have my kids, so what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man who made me think he is worth making this commitment to," the star mused. “I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.”