Carrie Coon declined reprisal of Proxima Midnight due to schedule clash

Carrie Coon has revealed she was offered a part in Avengers: Endgame as Proxima Midnight, even though the evil henchman character died in Infinity War, the previous instalment of the Marvel franchise.

On the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Coon told fans that the directors of Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo reached out to her about a reprisal.

"I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film," she detailed.

Fans of the franchise thought they had seen the last of Proxima, after the character was vanquished in Infinity War by Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) for assisting the villainous Thanos.

However, despite this impediment, the Russo brothers were keen to have Coon back: "They were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalising the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta," Coon reported.

Coon said she flew to Florida, "and was on set with them for about 12 hours."

On the plausibility of reviving a dead role, Coon joked that anything is possible in the Marvel universe: "No one ever dies. It's very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next."

She then added: "But I wouldn't hold your breath."

Ultimately Coon passed up the reprisal due to a schedule conflict, explaining: "I was pregnant and doing a play at the time."

However, Proxima Midnight still appeared on screen in Endgame, with Monique Ganderton, Coon's stand-in from Infinity War, taking up the part.