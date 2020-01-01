Eliza Scanlen made Instagram dance videos to prepare for Babyteeth

Eliza Scanlen made a series of dance videos on Instagram to help her and her Babyteeth director Shannon Murphy figure out how her character would dance in the film.

In the Australian drama, the Little Women actress plays Milla, a schoolgirl suffering from cancer who plays the violin and loves to dance. Milla dances in a number of scenes in the independent movie so Eliza and Shannon worked together to figure out how she would move, with the 21-year-old sending both her director and her co-star Toby Wallace videos of her experimenting with different routines.

"She would make me these little Instagram videos with a private account for Milla that only Toby and I could see and everyday she'd have her headphones on her room and be dancing to a different piece of music," Shannon recalled in an exclusive interview with Cover Media. "The dances were always different and the music was always quite different and it was wonderful because through watching those, in a very private space for her, we could go, 'Oh, that's how Milla dances!' or 'Oh, those moves could be good for this other bit.'"

However, for Toby's big routine at a birthday party, Shannon got producer Alex White, a former dancer, to choreograph it.

The Killing Eve director went on to explain how she loves shooting such dynamic scenes.

"I really enjoy directing intimacy scenes and physical scenes and dance scenes because for me, I love the language of the body, and what it can say. I've put a lot of emphasis on that in my work so it's always an invigorating experience for me to get to tell a story through the language of physicality," she explained.

Babyteeth is released in cinemas on 14 August.