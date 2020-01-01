Shannon Elizabeth has no regrets about famous American Pie nude scene

Shannon Elizabeth has no regrets about stripping off for the American Pie movie, insisting the revealing scene kickstarted her career.

The actress agreed to bare almost all in a now-famous webcam scene in the 1999 comedy as naive exchange student Nadia.

In a new documentary called Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, Elizabeth told viewers: "If I hadn't done American Pie and I hadn't done the role of Nadia and the nudity that came along with it, I might not have a career today."

"I mean kids are taking pictures of themselves and putting it on the Internet all the time, so it's not as big of a deal; you see it (nudity) online every day and you see it on Instagram," she continued.

Explaining: "I didn't really think about the fact that my character had nudity. I was a struggling actor auditioning for everything I could, so when I got the role I was so excited to get it," Elizabeth added: "I tried really hard to go in there and not be nervous."

She even detailed more of how she played out the daring scene: "We added some stuff that actually wasn't in the script so in the scene where I walk to the mirror and I'm topless and I'm looking at myself and I'm looking at my stomach and thinking I'm not happy with the way I look because that's what girls do (sic)."

Elizabeth said that ultimately the film was the making of her: "Doing American Pie and the role of Nadia changed everything for me in my career. I ended up getting a three picture deal with Miramax because of it."