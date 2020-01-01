NEWS Joey King: on-screen reunion with ex Jacob Elordi 'wasn't easy' Newsdesk Share with :





Joey King has opened up about her on-screen reconciliation with her real-life ex, Jacob Elordi, for Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2.



King and Elordi met on the set of the original teen rom-com in 2017, when they were cast in the parts of Elle and Noah, and enjoyed a short romance before breaking up the following year.



However, they reprised their love-struck characters for the film's sequel, something which King has admitted 'wasn't easy', but that she did for the fans.



"No one's thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn’t," King told Cosmopolitan.



"I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail and you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again," she enthused.



"Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character, who I care about so much, is complete," she added.



Since the 2018 real-life breakup with King, Elordi has been linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.



Last month King's Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez took to his social media for her birthday, writing: "Happy Friggen Birthday Joey Jing. Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON."



The post sparked rumours of a romance between the two, but Perez later clarified the pair are just good friends.