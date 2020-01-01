NEWS Orlando Bloom doesn't regret starring in Pirates of the Caribbean saga Newsdesk Share with :





Orlando Bloom doesn't regret starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.



The British actor played Will Turner in four of the Disney blockbusters, alongside the likes of Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush, and while the movies have faced criticism over the years, Orlando is happy with his performance.



"I don't look back. I don't look back in anger. Nobody steps out of the door or onto a set – whoever you are, whether you're an actor, director or producer — nobody is trying to do bad work," he told The Hollywood Reporter.



"I know when I put my head down at night, I've done my best with everything that I've ever done. I've always given it my all, and I think in a way, if anything, there was a lot of safe play in my career. I'm not really interested in that anymore.”



Now, the 43-year-old is preparing to accept juicier roles in Hollywood, and is no longer fazed by box office revenue, or critics' reviews.



"I want to burn the barn down with my performance. I'm not afraid of anything anymore. If there's a role and it's going to terrify me, because I'll be challenged in some way, that's what I want to do," Orlando explained.



The actor said that preparing to become a father again, with fiancee Katy Perry, has helped him to re-evaluate his career.



"Let me put it like this: I'm not driven by money. I'm not driven by fame. Now that I'm almost about to have another baby, my time has become so precious that I only want to spend it on things that are going to challenge me and give me the opportunity to grow because that's really what it's about for me and that's why I love being an actor," he added.