NEWS Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle





Actress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.



The Justice League star turned 48 this weekend, and de Armas made sure it was a day to remember by gifting him a green BMW bike, built from scratch by experts at Hog WYLD, reported People.com.



The Cuban beauty also had Affleck unwrap matching helmets, which the couple was photographed wearing as the birthday boy took his new set of wheels for a spin around Pacific Palisades, California.



Affleck was snapped beaming as he gave de Armas a ride, during which the actress gleefully threw up her arms.

De Armas also appeared to be revelling in her romance with Affleck on Sunday, posting a rare selfie of the pair to Instagram in which Affleck is grinning.



The stars met on the set of the upcoming movie Deep Water and confirmed their relationship in March after weeks of speculation.



The couple made their budding romance Instagram official the following month, as de Armas marked her 32nd birthday with a photo slideshow, including two with her new man. Affleck indicated the relationship was serious as he introduced her to his three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, over America's Memorial Day holiday in May.