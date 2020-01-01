Idris Elba to star in and produce new spy romance movie

Idris Elba is set to star in and produce an upcoming spy romance movie.

Details of the espionage flick are still under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be set in Africa and is inspired by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The 2005 action thriller follows a bored, middle class married couple who are surprised to learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.

Idris is on board to produce the movie, with Travon Free writing the screenplay, and Simon Kinberg, who wrote Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is also producing, alongside Audrey Chon.

After a intense bidding war over the untitled movie, Apple came out triumphant, adding to its growing collection of big blockbuster movies after acquiring Martin Scorsese's upcoming historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon, and Will Smith's Emancipation.

Next up for the British actor is Western Concrete Cowboys, which is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and he will next be seen on the big screen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sequel, which will be released in 2021.

Back in July, Variety reported that Idris and his Green Door Pictures production company signed a first-look deal with Apple, in which they would produce series and films for their streaming platform Apple TV+.

Kinberg also has his own first-look deal with Apple, with an as-yet-untitled sci-fi series currently in the works.