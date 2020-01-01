Amber Heard claps back at criticism over 'disrespectful' mosque outfit

Amber Heard has fired back at social media critics who blasted her for the outfit she wore to a mosque.

The 34-year-old star is currently on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey, following her appearance in court in London earlier this month during her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

During the trip, the Aquaman actress took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of what she wore while visiting the religious building, alongside the caption, "Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul's mosques and couldn't be more in love with this gorgeous city..."

In her photo, Amber is wearing a white silk top, an open button-down shirt, and a pink headscarf, and shortly after sharing the post, fans took to Twitter to slam Amber and her outfit.

"Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we've seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted," one user tweeted.

"Amber heard is such a fake. She's trying too hard," another posted, while a third user added, "The level of disrespect is astonishing."

After a news site posted an article about the outfit backlash, Amber took to her Twitter page to address the situation.

"Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b 'written' wasnt paid enough," Amber tweeted. "Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. (sic)"