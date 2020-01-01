Miley Cyrus ‘ready to whip out’ Hannah Montana wig for revived show

Miley Cyrus would be keen to reprise her career-making role of Hannah Montana for a new series of the Disney Channel TV show.

The 27-year-old singer and actress, who released her latest single Midnight Sky on Friday, told radio show Carolina With Greg T In The Morning that she still has Montana's wig and is raring to go on a new season.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," the star, who is newly single following her split from Australian singer Cody Simpson quipped.

She added: "She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

Miley joked that Hannah - the teenage pop star who keeps her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise onstage - was 'stuck in 2008' and would need a makeover before she's ready to make her comeback - almost 10 years after the show ended.

"I’d love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it," the Malibu hitmaker teased.