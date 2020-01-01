NEWS Kyle MacLachlan unsure about upcoming Dune remake Newsdesk Share with :





Kyle MacLachlan is skeptical about Denis Villeneuve's remake of his 1984 sci-fi movie Dune.



The 61-year-old actor played Paul Atreides in the cult classic, which was written and directed by David Lynch, based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name, and he discussed his uncertainty over the upcoming star-studded reboot, which features Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, among other big name stars.



Speaking to IndieWire, Kyle opened up about the original movie, admitting, "My feelings about it evolve over time. I look at it as a flawed gem.



"It's stunning in so many ways. As a story, and trying to recreate that story, it's almost impossible. It's incredibly dense, and a little bit like a house of cards. If you leave out one element of the story or another, the structure tends to wobble, and you don't get the full effect."



Villeneuve has split the original into two separate blockbusters, with the first instalment set to be released in December, and Kyle believes that the filmmaker should have made Dune into a Game of Thrones-style TV show.



"I would lobby for three or more films, because it has that kind of potential to really open up," he continued. "In my imagination, I always thought it would be great to approach it like a Game of Thrones model, where you have seasons, or at least a 10-part series, or a 12-part series.



"You could really go from beginning to end.”