Rachel McAdams sparks pregnancy rumours

Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The Notebook star was photographed with what appeared to be a blossoming baby bump while shopping at Los Angeles children's store the Reckless Unicorn on Wednesday, but a representative for the typically-private McAdams has yet to comment on the telling pictures, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six.

The 41-year-old, who stepped out in a long-sleeved, peach-coloured dress, flat sandals, sunglasses, and a face mask, is already mum to a son born in 2018, although she has yet to reveal the name of the tot, who she welcomed with her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden.

McAdams was able to keep her apparent pregnancy out of the spotlight while promoting her most recent film, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as the June press tour was all conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She previously gushed about her experience with motherhood in late 2018, telling Britain's Sunday Times, "It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down."

Reflecting: "(People) say your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me," McAdams said she was relieved to focus on family life and not just herself.