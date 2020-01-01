NEWS Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jared Leto linked to Lady Gaga's Gucci movie Newsdesk Share with :





Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are all reportedly in talks to join Lady Gaga in Gucci.



A series of stars have been linked to the project, which will be directed by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga already signed up to play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Reggiani was convicted of hiring an assassin to kill Gucci – a former head of the Gucci fashion house - on the steps of his office in 1995.



According to Deadline, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also believed to be in talks to join the film, which is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.



MGM won the rights back in April and it is rumoured that Scott will begin working on the film after he has finished shooting The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.



Gucci will be produced by Scott via his Scott Free Productions banner, alongside Giannina Scott and Kevin Walsh, while Roberto Bentivegna will write the script.



Reggiani served 18 years in jail following her conviction, before she was released in 2016. Dubbed the ‘Black Widow’, Reggiani was the subject of intense media attention during the trial. Gucci left her for another woman after 12 years of marriage and two children – by telling her he was going on a business trip and not returning. Reggiani was originally sentenced to 29 years for hiring the hitman to shoot her ex-husband, but her sentence was reduced after her children sought an appeal by arguing that her brain tumour - which was diagnosed in 1992, three years before the killing - had altered her behaviour.