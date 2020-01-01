Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in Scream 5

Courteney Cox has sparked speculation that Selena Gomez could be appearing in the upcoming Scream 5.

Fans of the singer have become convinced that she has been cast as the opening kill in the upcoming slasher horror movie because the four actors confirmed to appear in the project - Courteney, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega - have all followed Selena on Instagram and Courteney even left a comment on the star's most recent post.

"Can't wait to meet you," Courteney wrote on Selena's post on Thursday.

Back in May, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who are taking over the reins from late filmmaker Wes Craven, also followed Selena on the social media site.

Courteney, who starred in all four previous films, was recently confirmed to be reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers alongside her ex-husband David as goofy Sheriff Dwight 'Dewey' Riley. The franchise's lead actress Neve Campbell is yet to officially sign on.

"We can't imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney," Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett said in a statement. "We're absolute mega fans of her work and we're so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!"

Selena first started acting as a child star in Barney & Friends, before going on to lead Wizards of Waverly Place. She's also starred on the big screen, with recent credits including Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, The Dead Don't Die, and a voice role in the Hotel Transylvania series.