NEWS Thandie Newton avoided gender stereotypes with teenage daughter Ripley Newsdesk Share with :





Thandie Newton says her daughter Ripley was a "bit of an experiment" to test her views on gender.



The Westworld actress is quoted by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper as saying she didn't want her now-19-year-old daughter's sex to define how she identified, so tried to keep things as neutral as possible throughout her formative years.



"My daughter was a bit of an experiment," Thandie admitted. "When she was born, I just had a very powerful sense that I didn’t want her gender (to be) the first stop on how she identified herself."



She explained: "If people said, 'Oh, she’s a sweet little boy,' I wouldn’t challenge them, and I used neutral colours that I happened to love as opposed to exclusively pink."



Ripley is one of Thandie’s three children with her Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again writer and director husband Ol Parker. The 47-year-old star also has a 15-year-old daughter called Nico and son Booker Jombe, who was born in 2014.



Thandie has previously spoken about her desire to raise independent and confident children, especially when it comes to her daughters.



“I want my girls to feel empowered. That’s the most important thing,” she said. “I think as a mom it’s important to teach your children that they’re extraordinary, powerful beings. Your job is to keep the path clear so there is nothing they can trip up on.”