Billy Porter hailed a a ‘dream’ by Pose designers

The Pose costume designers have called Billy Porter their dream subject.



Pose burst on to TV screens in 2018, leaving a trail of ball gowns, feathers and ‘80s styles in its wake.



Costume designers Lou Eyrich and Analucia McGorty are behind the looks, but reveal creator Ryan Murphy gets final say on everything, and guided them heavily during the first season.



However he encouraged the duo, as well as the cast, to have more of a say as they grew to understand the characters more, and the designers love collaborating with Billy.



“It’s a dream (dressing him) since Billy loves fashion; he embraces the character and he loves his fittings,” Analucia smiled to the Los Angeles Times. “Talk about collaborations; he jumps right in. He’s sort of my dream Barbie. And the great thing is at his fittings he really turns into Pray Tell; he figures out how to work and move the garment. The clothes don’t wear him, he wears the clothes.”



Billy was recently nominated for an Outstanding Actor Emmy, an award he took home last year for his portrayal of master of ceremonies Pray Tell, who presides over the balls central to the story.



And in June 2019, shortly after the second series premiered, it was announced the popular FX show had been renewed for a third season.



Talking about his fashion icon alter ego, Billy said: “I remember when we first started season one, Lou told me that Ryan’s goal was to make Pray Tell a fashion icon. He wanted people to gravitate to Pray Tell because of his clothing, because of his style, and I think we’ve achieved that.



“I think fans are really, really moved by Pray Tell’s journey and the fact that he can do it so stylishly! It really mirrors my life too. After all, my great Aunt Dorothy always said, ‘Dress for the job you want, not the one you have.’”