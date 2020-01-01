Taron Egerton dismisses Wolverine rumours

Taron Egerton has shut down rumours he's next in line to play Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman made his final appearance as the clawed superhero 2017's Logan, after 17 years portraying the fan favourite member of the X-Men.

Rumours have suggested that Rocketman star Taron will next play the role, but the British star insists there’s no truth to the speculation - even though he is flattered to be considered by some as the Aussie actor's successor.

"That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering. I love Marvel, but it's just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours," he told GQ Hype in a new interview.

Last year, he was forced to deny he was circling the role, and confessed he was baffled by the rumours.

"I think that I love those films and I’ve got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time," Taron said at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

"I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I’m slightly baffled by it, I’ve never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.”

However, he gave X-Men fans a glimmer of hope by suggesting he would consider joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the fictional character in a few years' time.

"Maybe in a few years I’ll look rough enough for it. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them," Taron added.