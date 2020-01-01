NEWS Adam Pally and Aubrey Plaza circling John Belushi biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Adam Pally, Aubrey Plaza, and Ike Barinholtz are in talks to star in an upcoming John Belushi biopic.



The long-gestating project has finally been given the go-ahead, with David Frankel directing the film, which was written almost 10 years ago by Steve Conrad.



According to Collider, Happy Endings star Pally will play Belushi, with his former The Mindy Project co-star Barinholtz as Dan Aykroyd, and Plaza portraying Belushi’s wife Judith Belushi-Pisano.



Back in December, Broadway star Alex Brightman was set to play the late comedian, but editors at Collider report that the filmmakers needed a more recognisable leading man to secure financing.



Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert are set to produce, along with casting director Bonnie Timmermann.



Belushi was best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, as well as movies including National Lampoon’s Animal House and The Blues Brothers.



The funnyman tragically died at the age of 33 in 1982, following an accidental drug overdose at the Chateau Marmont.



The film is expected to follow Belushi at the height of his fame, and sources told Collider that it will feature famous names including Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, Robin Williams – who was with Belushi on the night of his death – and musicians including Keith Richards and Rick James.



The Shield star Michael Chiklis previously played Belushi in 1989 biopic Wired, which was boycotted by Belushi’s family and friends.