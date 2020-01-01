NEWS Michelle Rodriguez signed up for She Dies Tomorrow as she wanted to do 'some weird stuff' Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Rodriguez agreed to act in Amy Seimetz's new movie She Dies Tomorrow because she was on the lookout for "some weird stuff".



The director wrote the script for her niche comedy-thriller, about a woman who is convinced she's going to die the next day, with her frequent collaborators in mind for the main roles. However, when she needed to find an actress for a small part towards the end of the film, she thought back to a meeting she had with the Fast & Furious star years earlier.



"I had met Michelle Rodriguez in a meeting because I heard she wanted to do more female directed and weird stuff," Amy explained in an exclusive interview with Cover Media. "I don't really do a lot of general meetings with people unless they sort of fascinate me in a way. I think she's so good and she's strong in her performances so I sat down with her and I had lunch with her a few years ago and she was like, 'I just want to do some weird stuff... I love doing Fast and the Furious but I'm an artist, I want to be able to go and do something weirder' and I was like, 'I'm your girl'.



"That was years ago but I remembered that she said that so when I making this, I called my agent and I was like ask her if she wants to do this... she said she wants to do some weird s**t and I'm gonna call her out on it. And she did, she showed up! She had like a day off of Fast and the Furious and showed up to my set."



She also needed to cast the role of a doctor, who is only in one scene, so her agents found her Sweet Home Alabama actor Josh Lucas, who was available for one day during his press tour for Ford v Ferrari.



"I met him the day he showed up, whereas Michelle I had already talked to. Both of them, to their credit, jumped on to such a weirdo project that they barely knew anything about," Amy added.



She Dies Tomorrow, starring Kate Lyn Sheil, Chris Messina, and Jane Adams, is on Curzon Home Cinema and BFI Player and available for digital download in the U.K. from 28 August.