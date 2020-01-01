NEWS Ray Donovan star accuses Jon Voight of slapping him on set Newsdesk Share with :





Ray Donovan star Frank Whaley has accused Jon Voight of slapping him on set, along with photographic evidence of the alleged incident.



Voight, the father of actress Angelina Jolie, gave an introduction to the Republican National Convention's opening night on Monday in support for America's controversial President Donald Trump.



Frank then revealed the alleged altercation in response to Voight's speech.



Posting an image which shows Jon striking him across the face during a scene on Twitter, Whaley wrote: "F**k Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn't keep up, then denied doing it."



Whaley told fans that Voight forgot about the still photographer on set who captured the image, and closed his post with: "Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major d**k."



Whaley appeared as a recurring character, F.B.I. agent Van Miller on the hit Showtime crime drama's first season, with Voight playing the title character's criminal father.



The actor and screenwriter's claims drew support from other stars, with Amber Tamblyn tweeting: "Wow. Not surprising at all. Terrible behavior. Absolutely terrible," and Kathy Griffin adding: "I love that you told us this. Thank you."



The Midnight Cowboy star has yet to publicly respond to the accusation.