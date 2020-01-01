John Cusack calls for Disney boycott over Fox News host's vigilante comments

John Cusack has called on fans to boycott Disney until it pulls all advertising from Fox News after host Tucker Carlson's comments about a white teen who allegedly shot two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Carlson provoked outrage on Wednesday by saying Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide concerning the shootings of two protesters, "decided to maintain order when no one else would."

"Are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour," the Fox News host said, referring to protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha.

Cusack responded by tweeting: "Tucker Carlson Justifies Kyle Rittenhouse's murders. We need to boycott cable until they ban Fox News. We can also boycott their sponsors," before naming Disney and their streaming service Hulu.

Other stars have demanded the firing of the TV news host, with Billy Eichner, and The Last of Us writer and producer Craig Mazin calling for his dismissal. Stephen King also criticised him for calling for 'vigilante justice', while many Twitter users accused Carlson of 'advocating murder'.

Disney executives no longer advertise on Carlson's show, having pulled ABC ads in June over derogatory comments he made about immigrants - however this does not necessarily relate to all programming on the channel.

Disney bought Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, last year - but the news channel and firm's broadcasting arm was not part of the deal and was spun-off as a separate company.