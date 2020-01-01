Hugh Jackman's wife was 'pummelled by anti-adoption people' over advocacy of foster system

Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness has been targeted by 'anti-adoption people' over her support of the foster system.

The actress and producer, who is a passionate advocate for adoption and shares two adopted children - son Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15 - with her The Greatest Showman star husband, told the Future Women's Drive podcast she has been 'pummelled' by people who oppose her views.

"I had a lot of the anti-adoption people really come at me," the mum-of-two shared, admitting the backlash gave her pause for thought.

"I had to really sit and think about, like, 'Am I doing the right thing?'" she confessed.

Although Furness deliberated, she ultimately has remained pro-foster care: "I did all my work and I looked at it and thought, 'No, these children need a home.' I just kept going," she said.

Furness went on to explain that while she never intended to be an advocate for adoption she: "reached out and tried to just add my two bob's worth and just by talking about it, I thought it'll get attention. I thought the people in the community would take over."

Since finding a passion in the subject, Furness has been active in her advocacy and support of organisations promoting children's rights. Among her efforts last year, she appeared at the United Nations in New York, delivering an impassioned speech on World Children's Day.