Gabrielle Union banned from borrowing Bring It On costume for Halloween

Gabrielle Union wasn't allowed to borrow her original Bring It On costume for last Halloween so she had a replica made.



The actress hit headlines last October when she shared pictures of herself wearing the green, yellow, and orange Clovers cheerleading uniform next to her baby daughter Kaavia James in a similar costume.



In a new interview with Vogue to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, she confirmed she wasn't wearing her character Isis' original costume, because bosses at Universal told her she couldn't borrow it.



"I asked Universal to borrow it and they wouldn’t give it up," she revealed. "I know. I mean, it should be in the f**king Smithsonian (museum). But my stylist Thomas Christos had replicas made in two days."



The 47-year-old went on to recall how her cousin, rapper Saweetie, also accidentally ended up wearing a Clovers uniform to the Halloween party too.



"What’s crazy is that my little cousin DD—that’s what we call Saweetie—came out in a Clovers uniform at our Halloween party to surprise me! I didn’t know she was performing and she had no idea I was gonna be wearing the same costume," she laughed. "It was so dope. I mean, great minds think alike, great families think alike."



Looking back at making the film to mark its milestone, Gabrielle recalled how, despite an athletic background, she struggled with the intense cheerleading routines.



"Those don’t prepare you for the sport of cheerleading at all. And you can tell that I struggled because there are a lot of close-ups so it looks like I’m doing the same s**t that everyone else is doing even though I’m not as good. I’m matching most of the more dance-heavy choreography, but the more challenging cheerleading stuff? No," she confessed.