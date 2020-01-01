NEWS Lili Reinhart Riverdale underwear scene was to promote body positivity Newsdesk Share with :





Insecure Lili Reinhart begrudgingly agreed to shoot an underwear scene for Riverdale to help promote body positivity.



The 23-year-old had to wear nothing but lingerie in the much-talked-about scene from the last season of the teen drama series, and she confessed that she dreaded stripping off on camera because she felt she didn't have the right body shape for TV network CW.



"I don’t have the CW girl body - tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny... I felt really insecure about it (scene). I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this," Lili told the Los Angeles Times. "I wasn’t pressured into doing it.... But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did.



"And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it. So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was.



"I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”



She also said she had witnessed fellow actors refusing to eat for 12 hours ahead of filming a partially nude scene, and vented her frustration at the filters and fake body ideals being touted on social media.



“You go on Instagram, and I’m like, ‘Oh, look, all these people with these beautifully toned bodies’ and then go to the beach – does anyone on the beach in the real world look like that?" she fired. "Instagram and Victoria’s Secret runways are not a portrayal of how people look in real life.”