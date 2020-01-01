NEWS Jodie Comer loved exploring Villanelle's feminine side in Killing Eve Newsdesk Share with :





Jodie Comer relished working with Killing Eve's costume designer on character Villanelle bold small screen looks.



The award-winning actress heaped praise on the show's costume designer Sam Perry for helping her transform the much-loved assassin into a believable character.



"Sam did an excellent job of exploring more of Villanelle's femininity, whilst never losing any attitude," she told E! News. "What I loved about working with Sam was that she revelled in the freedom and spontaneity that comes with dressing Villanelle. Nothing is off limits with Sam.



"She also understands the one fundamental rule, that comfort is key.”



And Sam was excited to create Villanelle's wardrobe for the third season of the hit show, featuring pieces from Comme des Garçons, Simone Rocha, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy, Gucci, Loewe and Balenciaga, as it concentrated more on the killer's journey to discover who she really is.



In one particular scene, she wears an orange, ‘60s-inspired La DoubleJ dress, paired with a wicker tote and cowboy boots, as the assassin retreats to Spain after a disastrous mission in Rome.



"It was meant to be her being effortless and fun, but also just enjoying where she is," Sam explained. "And I just thought it would be a nice opportunity for her to express that side of her, rather than just expensive designer clothes, which obviously she really, really enjoys but if she hasn't got any money she can still go to a flea market and pick up a nice dress."



One of her favourite looks is a Dice Kayek pantsuit, worn by Jodie in the penultimate episode of season three, and Sam wanted it to perfectly convey the turbulent mindset of Villanelle.



"I think it's quite a mature Villanelle at that point," she explained. "So much has happened and her mind isn't the same anymore, you're trying to project that business and togetherness through her clothes."