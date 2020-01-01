NEWS Kristen Wiig: ‘Getting in shape for Wonder Woman was tough’ Newsdesk Share with :





Kristen Wiig was excited to shape up for her Wonder Woman role but found the process hard.



The funnywoman plays Barbara Minerva / Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, which is due for release in October.



The role was a dream come true for Kristen, who’s always wanted to play a character with super powers, and she threw herself into training, which began before she flew to London for the eight-month shoot.



“I was excited to get in shape, but it was really f**king hard, and there were no days off,” she recalled to InStyle. “My schedule wasn’t like Gal (Gadot)’s by any means, because she was there all day every day. But I had stunt training, and when they’d show me previews of what I’d have to do, I’d be like, ‘Are you insane?’ By the end I felt strong and had a ton of energy. I felt good — it wasn’t about getting skinny or muscly. But I went through so much Epsom salt. And wine.”



The 47-year-old also loved the costume process for the Patty Jenkins-directed flick.



In the original comics, Cheetah is a human/cheetah hybrid, and Kristen promises her costume won’t disappoint.



“It’s the biggest movie I’ve ever done. And the costumes were on a whole different level. There were so many fittings and then rehearsals with the costumes on,” she shared. “No, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures. This was lockdown. They have it somewhere, and you will see it. But there are different evolutions to my character. I will leave you with that.”