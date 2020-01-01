NEWS Kim Kardashian calls for 'sensible moderate' police reform in the U.S. Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian West has taken to Twitter to demand 'sensible moderate' police reform in the U.S.



"Right now it’s ok if a police officer in California breaks the law while on the job. They cannot be sued for breaking the law," the 39-year-old wrote to her followers.



Kardashian then urged politicians to vote yes on SB731, a bill being considered by the Californian state senate that calls for sensible moderate police reform.



She explained: "This will just make police officers accountable if they break the law. Please we are calling for your leadership, Assembly Dems and Rendon63rd. YesOnSB731."



Kardashian posted her plea months after the onset of global Black Lives Matter protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and days after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot unarmed Black man Jacob Blake four times in the back.



Police reform is not the only public matter to which Kardashian has recently turned her attention. The reality star has taken an interest in the case of Corey Miller, a musician who was convicted in 2009 of the shooting of 16-year-old fan Steve Thomas at a nightclub.



Kardashian, who is studying law, supports efforts to free Miller after new evidence has allegedly emerged.



Additionally, in 2018, Kardashian advocated for U.S President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years of a life sentence for drug trafficking charges. In August, Johnson was formally pardoned.