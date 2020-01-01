Shailene Woodley joins The Fallout cast

Shailene Woodley has almost completed filming her part in high school drama The Fallout.

Editors at Deadline reported on Monday that the Big Little Lies star had joined the cast of actress Megan Park's directorial debut, which completes its four-week shoot in Los Angeles this week.

Other new additions to the cast also include Modern Family star Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, and Will Ropp, who all join previously announced castmembers such as You star Jenna Ortega, dancer Maddie Ziegler, and This Is Us actor Niles Fitch.

The Fallout, which is being directed by Park from her own script, follows high schooler Vada, played by Ortega, who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

Woodley and Park have been friends ever since they co-starred in the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Park, who has also directed music videos for the likes of Billie Eilish and Gucci Mane, is also working on a movie titled No Baggage which the Divergent actress is attached to star in.

Clear Horizon is selling the worldwide rights to the project at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, which runs from 10 to 20 September with a mix of virtual and physical screenings.

Production on movies resumed in the U.K. in July following the Covid-19 lockdown and a small number have recently begun shooting in the U.S. in accordance with social distancing guidelines.