Chadwick Boseman's stylist remembers his 'beautiful spirit'

Chadwick Boseman's stylist Ashley Weston has paid tribute to the late actor.



The Black Panther actor's family announced the sad news of his passing over the weekend, revealing the much-loved Hollywood star had lost a secret battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.



Many of Chadwick's famous friends and co-stars have reacted to the news by sharing their sadness and special memories on social media, and his stylist Ashley recalled the personal moments they shared as she grieved his passing on Instagram.



"My big brother. My King," she began the post. "I can still see your beautiful smile and hear your infectious laugh.



"With every outfit we created, I wanted the world to see and feel the warmth of your beautiful spirit. I'll always remember that no matter how late we made you for events, you always stopped to hug (hair and make-up artist) @saishabeecham and I and say how much you loved and appreciated us before walking out the door.



"As you walked out this final door, I wish I could've hugged YOU and told YOU how much I loved and appreciated everything you did for me."



Chadwick always made an impression on the red carpet, and quickly rose to become one of the movie industry's most stylish stars.



In her post, Ashley also explained how their relationship ran deeper than just work colleagues.



"You stood beside me during some of the biggest moments of my life: When I got married, when loved ones passed away, and when my husband was sick - you were there for me, always and without hesitation," she told her followers.