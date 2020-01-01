John David Washington thrilled to see Tom Cruise watch Tenet

John David Washington was thrilled by Tom Cruise going to watch his new movie Tenet.

The 36-year-old actor revealed he was a huge fan of the Hollywood icon when he was growing up, so was thrilled to see the recent video surface of the Mission: Impossible star going to a London cinema to catch Christopher Nolan's spy thriller last month.

“That was a trip, I gotta be honest,” Washington said in an interview with Extra. “I remember seeing Top Gun as a kid. So, him standing at a poster that I’m on saying, ‘Back to the movies’ was just an epic moment. I really found great satisfaction in that clip for sure.”

In the clip, Cruise shared footage of his tour around London where he travelled in a black cab to see the sights and waved at fans who had recognised him even while he was wearing a black face mask.

The 58-year-old star then declared he was going “back to the movies” as he pointed to a poster of Tenet and gave a thumbs up sign as he sat in a busy cinema to enjoy the new movie.

Cruise has been spending time in the U.K. while shooting Mission: Impossible 7, where he is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt.

Tenet sees Washington’s mysterious character, known only as The Protagonist, attempting to bend time while on a dangerous mission to prevent the start of World War III. The spy thriller also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

And the BlacKkKlansman star also discussed the terrifying stunts he had to perform for the movie, which forced him to face one of his greatest fears.

“It’s safe to say, I am way more comfortable with heights now,” he quipped.