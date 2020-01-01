Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance lead star-studded cast in The Brutalist

Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance are set to lead the all-star cast in the upcoming new drama The Brutalist.

The Oscar winners join Joel Edgerton, Sebastian Stan, and Vanessa Kirby for director Brady Corbet's latest project, which has been described as an epic saga, according to Deadline.

The Brutalist will chronicle more than three decades in the life of married Jewish couple Laszlo Toth and his wife Erzsebet, played by Edgerton and Cotillard, who flee post-war Europe to America following the devastating Second World War.

However, their lives are changed forever when architect Laszlo meets with Rylance's mysterious wealthy character.

The film, which has been described as an "epic saga and unconventional love story", will feature characters speaking English, Yiddish, Hungarian, and Italian.

Black Panther's Isaach De Bankole, American Hustle's Alessandro Nivola, The Killing of a Sacred Deer's Raffey Cassidy, and Nymphomaniac's Stacy Martin are also on board.

"Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors. It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history," Corbet said to Deadline about his new film.

The movie is co-written with Corbet's partner Mona Fastvold, with production getting underway in January 2021.